UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 12



(Adds news items, futures)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 37points at 7,375 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up0.4% ahead of cash market open.

* CO-OP GROUP: Britain'sCo-Operative Group42TE.L , the mutually-ownedsupermarkets-to-funerals group, reported a lower first-half profit, as weaknessin its funeral unit offset a strong performance in its food business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2631EO

* MORRISONS: Morrisons MRW.L , Britain's No. 4 grocer, reported its firstfall in quarterly underlying sales since 2016, partly reflecting a toughcomparison with last year when it was boosted by a hot summer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2630YN

* BAT: British American Tobacco PlcBATS.L said it would lay off 2,300employees globally by January as the world's second largest tobacco company bysales looks to streamline its operations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2631BG

* HSBC: HSBCHSBA.L is planning to exit its French retail banking businessunder interim chief executive Noel Quinn, the Wall Street Journal reported onWednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2623BX

* OIL: Oil prices jumped, bouncing back from heavy losses in the previoussession, buoyed by moves to ease trade tensions between Washington and Beijingand a drop in U.S. crude inventories to the lowest in nearly a year. O/R

* GOLD: Gold prices fell as equities gained on improving risk sentimentbuoyed by signs of gradual de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions, whileinvestors eyed European Central Bank's meeting for cues on monetary policyeasing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2630CN

* EX-DIVS: Melrose Industries PLCMRON.L will trade without entitlement toits latest dividend pay-out, trimming 0.3 points off the FTSE 100 according toReuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index on Wednesday closed up 1% at 7338.03 points onsigns of less tension in the U.S.-China trade fight and prospects of morestimulus from central banks, while shares in London Stock Exchange scaled arecord high after Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's offer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2621TK

