UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 11



Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 25points at 7,293 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 trading up 0.4%.

* MITIE GROUP PLC: British outsourcing firm Mitie Group PlcMTO.L saidChief Financial Officer Paul Woolf had resigned to join intellectual propertymanagement company CPA Global as its finance boss. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2621HN

* MAN GROUP: British hedge fund manager Man Group'sEMG.L presidentJonathan Sorrell will stand down with immediate effect, the company said.

* OIL: Oil prices traded higher after an industry report said U.S. crudestockpiles fell last week by more than twice the amount that analysts in aReuters poll had forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2620R5

* GOLD: Gold prices edged up, but hovered near a four-week low hit in theprevious session as risk appetite improved amid hopes of an interest rate cut bythe European Central Bank and fiscal stimulus measures from Germany, Europe'slargest economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2620ER

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4% at 7267.95 points on Tuesday ashopes of imminent interest rate cuts from major central banks buoyed sentiment,while JD Sports jumped to an all-time high on upbeat results. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2611PW

