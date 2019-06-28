Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 28



June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 1 pointhigher at 7,404on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.05%ahead of the cash market open.

* FRENCH CONNECTION: French Connection FCCN.L on Friday pushed the date bywhich the British clothing retailer could be sold by three months to Sept. 17,with talks still ongoing with a number of interested parties. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z1RF

* MERLIN: Madame Tussauds owner Merlin EntertainmentsMERL.L is to beacquired by the investment vehicle of Lego's founding family and private equityfirm Blackstone Group LP BX.N in a deal valuing the company and its debt atnearly 6 billion pounds ($7.6 billion). urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nASP0013OM

* WOODFORD PATIENT: Woodford Patient Capital TrustWPCT.L said on Fridayit plans to cut debt and refresh its board following talks with shareholdersconcerned about a slide in the company's share price. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Z0YU

* AVOCET MINING: Struggling gold miner Avocet Mining PlcAVM.L on Fridaysaid its board has proposed voluntary liquidation of the company and thatremaining cash be used to pay creditors. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z1OZ

* UNITE GROUP: Britain'sUnite GroupUTG.L said on Thursday it was inadvanced talks to buy fellow student accommodation firm Liberty Living fromCanada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y3ZP

* TCS GROUP: Russian consumer lender TCS GroupTCSq.L , the parent companyof Tinkoff Bank, said on Thursday it would raise extra capital by offering 16.7million global depositary receipts (GDRs) at $18 per unit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y5VS

* BT: BT GroupBT.L said on Thursday that OrangeORAN.PA , France'snumber one telecoms operator, would offer up its entire 2.5% stake in theBritain's former telecoms monopoly. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y630

* GLENCORE: At least 41 artisanal miners were killed on Thursday when partof a copper and cobalt mine owned by GlencoreGLEN.L collapsed in southeastCongo, the provincial governor said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y583

* PETROFAC: Iraq has temporarily suspended PetrofacPFC.L from bidding onnew contracts, although existing deals are not affected, the head of an Iraqistate oil firm said on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y5EQ

* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS: Britain'sMerlin Entertainments PlcMERL.L is tobe acquired for 6 billion pounds ($7.6 billion) by a group made up of Kirkbi,the investment vehicle of Lego's founding family, private equity firm BlackstoneGroup LPBX.N and Canadian pension fund CPPIB, the Financial Times reported onFriday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y58R

* BHP: BHP GroupBHPB.LBHP.AX has agreed to pay the state of WesternAustralia A$250 million ($175 million) to end a dispute over royalties paid oniron ore shipments sold through its Singapore marketing hub, the two partiessaid on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Z03C

* GOLD: Gold prices jumped on Friday, heading for their best month in threeyears, as uncertainty loomed over whether highly anticipated trade talks betweenChina and the United States would yield any progress in ending a year-long tradedispute. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z0S5

* OIL: Oil prices eased on Friday in a cautious market, as traders eyed ascheduled meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President XiJinping at the G20 summit and next week's OPEC meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z0QX

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% lower on Thursday as initial investoroptimism gave way to uncertainty amid conflicting reports on whether Washingtonand Beijing would commit to a trade truce, while Glencore skidded after a minecollapse in Congo. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y25M

