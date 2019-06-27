Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 27



June 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seenopening 6 points higher at 7,423 on Thursday, according tofinancial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.14% ahead of thecash market open.

* STAFFLINE: Staffline GroupSTAF.L on Thursday said ithad been investigating its financial statements after itsauditors received an anonymous email in January, which madecertain allegations related to its payroll and how it recordedinvoices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y1UK

* PENDRAGON: Pendragon PlcPDG.L said on Thursday itsChief Executive Officer Mark Herbert will be stepping down justmonths after taking the top job. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y1S0

* SERCO: SercoSRP.L nudged its full-year revenue targethigher on Wednesday after a recent run of contract wins helpedthe British outsourcer to stand out in an otherwise troubledsector. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN23X11F

* KINGFISHER: British home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L said on Thursday Thierry Garnier will be its new chiefexecutive, succeeding Véronique Laury. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN23X0YS

* LEGAL & GENERAL: British insurer Legal & GeneralLGEN.L has announced plans to invest up to 4 billion pounds ($5.07billion) in a 10-year house-building partnership with theUniversity of Oxford. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nNFWN23Y03

* VODAFONE: VodafoneVOD.L is set to secure EU antitrustapproval for its $22 billion bid for Liberty Global'sLBTYA.O cable networks in Germany and central Europe after offeringconcessions in May, people familiar with the matter said onWednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23X5C4

* BP: BP BP.L is returning to the animal feed business aquarter of a century after exiting the sector. The oil and gascompany said it is investing $30 million in Calysta Inc., whichproduces protein for fish, livestock and pet food. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23W2A2

* BRITISH ELECTIONS: Boris Johnson, the favourite to becomeBritish prime minister, said the chances of Britain leaving theEuropean Union without a deal are "a million-to-one" even as herepeated his promise to leave the bloc without a deal by the endof October. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23X369

* G20: Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet outgoingBritish Prime Minister Theresa May at this week's G20 summit inJapan with a view to seeking improved relations between thecountries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23X41P

* OIL: Oil fell on Thursday, erasing some of the previoussession's strong gains, as traders await the G20 summit in Japanand a meeting of OPEC and other oil producers to decide on anextension of output cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y0SS

* GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursdayfollowing a steep fall in the previous session, as investorswaited on any Sino-U.S. trade developments later this week,while bulls rolled back hopes of big U.S. interest rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y0P7

* EX-DIVS: British American TobaccoBATS.L , British LandCo BLND.L , Burberry GroupBRBY.L , ExperianEXPN.L and JDSports JD.L will trade without entitlement to their latestdividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.18 points off the FTSE100 according to Reuters calculations urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23V1JR

* London's main index edged down 0.1% on Wednesday asinvestor anxiety after the U.S. Federal Reserve tamperedexpectations of interest rate cuts was compounded byWashington's ambiguous signals on trade negotiations with China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23X1ZU

