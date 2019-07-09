UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 9

Reuters





July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points lower at 7,532 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.18% ahead of the cash market open.

* YOUNG & CO: Young & Co's Brewery said unseasonable wet weather in the first 13 weeks of its fiscal year hit like-for-like managed house sales, but it remained positive about the year ahead.

* OCADO: Britain'sOcado , the online supermarket and technology company, reported a 46% fall in first-half core earnings, reflecting the impact of a fire at a flagship robotic warehouse as well as accounting changes and the cost of share schemes.

* BOVIS HOMES: Bovis Homes Group Plc said it expects to report a significant improvement in first-half profit, with demand for new homes fuelling an improved annual operational and financial performance.

* EDDIE STOBART: Eddie Stobart Logistics said it expected first-half adjusted operating earnings to be at the lower end of its expectations due to a slowdown in some businesses and "a problematic contract".

* MICRO FOCUS: Britain'sMicro Focus International reported a 1.8% rise in first-half core earnings to $662 million after it squeezed more profit from the legacy software it provides to companies.

* GVC HOLDINGS: Online gaming company GVC Holdings Plc on Monday denied a report that Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Alexander last year sold the company's Turkish unit to a business partner to push through the acquisition of rival Ladbrokes.

* KCOM: British pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme Ltd said on Monday its Humber Bidco unit had bid 108.5 pence per share in an auction for KCOM Plc , valuing the telecom network and cloud-based service provider at about 566 million pounds ($708.52 million).

* OIL: Oil fell on Tuesday amid worries over the outlook for demand after the latest signs that international trade disputes have been dragging on the global economy, although the potential for conflicts in the Middle East offered support to prices.

* GOLD: Gold prices ticked lower as the dollar held near multi-week highs on reduced expectations of an aggressive U.S. rate cut, although softer share markets capped the metal's losses.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Monday, as markets remained subdued on dampened hopes of a hefty rate cut by the U.S. central bank, while tobacco stocks jumped on Imperial Brands' buyback and dividend revision plans.

