UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 8

July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 7 pointslower at 7,546 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BREXIT: British companies are more worried about Brexit than at any timesince the 2016 referendum decision to leave the European Union and they plan toreduce investment and hiring, a survey of chief financial officers showed onMonday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2463D4

* OIL: Crude prices were little changed on Monday as traders weighedgeopolitical risks against the impact of the Sino-U.S. trade war on the globaleconomy, although last week's better-than-expected U.S. jobs data offered somesupport. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490H3

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% lower on Friday, asstronger-than-expected U.S. employment data tempered hopes of an aggressiveinterest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and as heavyweight miners fell due toweakness in China's iron ore futures. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2461PU

