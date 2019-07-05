Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 5

By Reuters

July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower at 7,602 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ENERGEAN: Israel-focused Energean has agreed to buy the oil and gas division of Italian energy company Edison for up to $850 million.

* GLENCORE: Congolese security forces evicted thousands of illegal miners from a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore on Thursday, sparking angry protests outside the governor's office and looting of shops, local activists said.

* OIL: Crude oil prices fell on Friday as concerns over the outlook for global economic growth outweighed elevated tensions in the Middle East that could disrupt supply routes and send prices higher.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Thursday, while shares of IAG and Coca Cola HBC slid as they traded ex-dividend, though several investors stayed on the sidelines during the U.S. market holiday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

SIG Plc

HY trading update

International Consolidated Airlines Group

June Traffic Statistics

