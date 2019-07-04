UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 4

Shutterstock photo





July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening flat at7,609 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* WOODFORD: British asset manager Woodford Investment Management is planningto cut staff at its offices in Oxford in central England after the suspension ofthe firm's flagship 3.7 billion pound ($4.65 billion) fund a month ago.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched up, supported by a decline in U.S. Treasuryyields amid prospects of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, whileinvestors sought direction from upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls data. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2450TK

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% higher on Wednesday, as sterling fellafter weak economic data, which aided exporter firms, reinforced bets that theBank of England would cut interest rates and drove investors to high-dividendstocks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441TR

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Persimmon PlcPSN.L HY trading update Associated British FoodsABF.L Q3 Trading update

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))