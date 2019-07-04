Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 4

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening flat at7,609 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* WOODFORD: British asset manager Woodford Investment Management is planningto cut staff at its offices in Oxford in central England after the suspension ofthe firm's flagship 3.7 billion pound ($4.65 billion) fund a month ago.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched up, supported by a decline in U.S. Treasuryyields amid prospects of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, whileinvestors sought direction from upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls data. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2450TK

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% higher on Wednesday, as sterling fellafter weak economic data, which aided exporter firms, reinforced bets that theBank of England would cut interest rates and drove investors to high-dividendstocks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441TR

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Persimmon PlcPSN.L HY trading update Associated British FoodsABF.L Q3 Trading update

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar