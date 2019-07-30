UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 30

Shutterstock photo





July 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 22points higher at 7,709 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Grant Thornton, the auditor of Sports Direct InternationalSPD.L , has told UK regulators it intends to quit its role following concernsover the disclosure of a 674 million euro tax bill from Belgian authorities, theFinancial Times reported on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U727

* BREXIT: Sterling tumbled to a 28-month low on Monday as Prime MinisterBoris Johnson said the Brexit divorce was dead and warned that unless theEuropean Union renegotiated, Britain would leave on Oct. 31 without a deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U1N3

* OIL: Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Tuesday on optimism the U.S.Federal Reserve will this week cut interest rates for the first time in morethan ten years, which should support economic and fuel demand growth in theworld's biggest oil user. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0SJ

* GOLD: Gold prices edged down on Tuesday as the dollar held firm neartwo-month highs, while investors awaited the outcome of a two-day U.S. FederalReserve policy meeting expected to result in a cut in interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V151

* Britain's FTSE 100 surged to its highest in nearly a year on Monday, asshares of Just Eat and London Stock Exchange rallied on deal-related news, whileexporter stocks benefited from a weaker pound amid heightened 'no-deal' Brexitfears. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U1YB

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Jupiter Fund ManagementJUP.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Aggreko AGGK.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Elementis ELM.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Greggs GRG.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Games Workshop GroupGAW.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release NWF GroupNWF.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release CYBG CYBGC.L Q3 2019 Trading Statement Release BP BP.L Q2 2019 Earnings Release Centrica CNA.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Reckitt Benckiser RB.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Spectris SXS.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Provident Financial PFG.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Weir GroupWEIR.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Release

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru) ((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +9180 6749 6633 ; Reuters Messaging: Pushkala.A.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;Twitter: @pushkala_a))