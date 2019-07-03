Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3



(Adds company news items, futures)

July 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 9 pointshigher at 7,568 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, withfutures FFIc1 up 0.82% ahead of the cash market open.

* SYNTHOMER: Polymer maker and supplier Synthomer PlcSYNTS.L said onWednesday it has agreed to buy U.S.-based Omnova Solutions IncOMN.N for anenterprise value of $824 million as it looks to strengthen its global position. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441K7

* FERREXPO: Iron ore miner Ferrexpo plcFXPO.L said on Wednesday itappointed MHA MacIntyre Hudson, the UK member of Baker Tilly International, asits auditor for the current financial year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441K1

* UNITE: Student housing provider Unite UTG.L is to acquire rival LibertyLiving Group in a 1.4 billion pounds ($1.76 billion) cash and shares deal thatwill see Canada's Pension Plan Investment Board take a 20 percent stake in theenlarged group. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2430LI

* JD SPORTS: JD Sports JD.L , Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, saidon Wednesday it was on track to deliver headline annual pretax profit at leastequal to current consensus market expectations as it opened new stores. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441K4

* CBRE: U.S.-real estate firm CBRE Group IncCBRE.N said on Wednesday itwill acquire British residential property developer Telford Homes PlcTELF.L for about 267.4 million pounds ($336.15 million). urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441JV

* PURPLEBRICKS: Purplebricks Group PlcPURP.L said it would pull out ofthe U.S. market in the latest setback for the struggling British online estateagent which is already preparing to exit Australia. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441I4

* SERCO: Britain'sSercoSRP.L has agreed to pay a 19.2 million pound($24.1 million) fine for three offences of fraud and two of false accountingwhen it provided electronic tagging to the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) between2010 and 2013. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2440V3

* BP: BP PlcBP.L has concluded that some of its resources "won't see thelight of day" as oil companies face increasing pressure to bring fuel to marketfaster and cheaper, according to Bloomberg. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N244001

* WOODFORD: Fund manager Neil Woodford is believed to have offloaded a stakeof about 70 million pounds in Stobart GroupSTOB.L as he tries to overhaul hisinvestment fund, according to The Times. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24350R

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after a steep fall in theprevious session, supported by extended output cuts by OPEC and its alliesdespite concerns that a slowing global economy could crimp demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2440CY

* BORIS JOHNSON: Boris Johnson, frontrunner to become Britain's next primeminister, will launch a review into the so-called sin taxes on products high insalt, fat and sugar if he wins the contest for leader, he will say on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434SI

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.8% higher on Tuesday driven by gains ininternationally exposed stocks that benefited from a weaker sterling. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2431WK

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Adil Bhat in Bengaluru) ((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +9180 6749 9759;))