Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3


(Adds company news items, futures)

July 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 9 pointshigher at 7,568 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, withfutures FFIc1 up 0.82% ahead of the cash market open.

* SYNTHOMER: Polymer maker and supplier Synthomer PlcSYNTS.L said onWednesday it has agreed to buy U.S.-based Omnova Solutions IncOMN.N for anenterprise value of $824 million as it looks to strengthen its global position. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441K7

* FERREXPO: Iron ore miner Ferrexpo plcFXPO.L said on Wednesday itappointed MHA MacIntyre Hudson, the UK member of Baker Tilly International, asits auditor for the current financial year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441K1

* UNITE: Student housing provider Unite UTG.L is to acquire rival LibertyLiving Group in a 1.4 billion pounds ($1.76 billion) cash and shares deal thatwill see Canada's Pension Plan Investment Board take a 20 percent stake in theenlarged group. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2430LI

* JD SPORTS: JD Sports JD.L , Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, saidon Wednesday it was on track to deliver headline annual pretax profit at leastequal to current consensus market expectations as it opened new stores. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441K4

* CBRE: U.S.-real estate firm CBRE Group IncCBRE.N said on Wednesday itwill acquire British residential property developer Telford Homes PlcTELF.L for about 267.4 million pounds ($336.15 million). urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441JV

* PURPLEBRICKS: Purplebricks Group PlcPURP.L said it would pull out ofthe U.S. market in the latest setback for the struggling British online estateagent which is already preparing to exit Australia. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441I4

* SERCO: Britain'sSercoSRP.L has agreed to pay a 19.2 million pound($24.1 million) fine for three offences of fraud and two of false accountingwhen it provided electronic tagging to the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) between2010 and 2013. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2440V3

* BP: BP PlcBP.L has concluded that some of its resources "won't see thelight of day" as oil companies face increasing pressure to bring fuel to marketfaster and cheaper, according to Bloomberg. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N244001

* WOODFORD: Fund manager Neil Woodford is believed to have offloaded a stakeof about 70 million pounds in Stobart GroupSTOB.L as he tries to overhaul hisinvestment fund, according to The Times. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24350R

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after a steep fall in theprevious session, supported by extended output cuts by OPEC and its alliesdespite concerns that a slowing global economy could crimp demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2440CY

* BORIS JOHNSON: Boris Johnson, frontrunner to become Britain's next primeminister, will launch a review into the so-called sin taxes on products high insalt, fat and sugar if he wins the contest for leader, he will say on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2434SI

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.8% higher on Tuesday driven by gains ininternationally exposed stocks that benefited from a weaker sterling. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2431WK

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Adil Bhat in Bengaluru) ((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +9180 6749 9759;))





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , Economy , World Markets
Referenced Symbols: BP ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar