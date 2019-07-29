UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 29

Shutterstock photo





July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 2points higher at 7,551 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* FERGUSON: Nelson Peltz'sTrian Fund Management LP has urged Ferguson PlcFERG.L to sell its UK business, Sky News reported on Sunday, a month after theactivist fund built up a 6% stake in the plumbing products distributor. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24T0ZE

* JUST EAT: European online food delivery firm Takeaway.com NVTKWY.AS said it was in talks about an all-share offer for Britain'sJust EatJE.L ,announcing the possible bid after a media report about a 9 billion pound ($11billion) merger plan. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24S0N0

* SPORTS DIRECT: Sports DirectSPD.L founder Mike Ashley said buying Houseof Fraser may have been a mistake for the British sporting goods retailer, in adelayed results statement that also warned it could face a 674 million euro billfrom Belgium's tax authority. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24R21R

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Mining mogul Anil Agarwal pocketed just 6% profit from his3.5 billion pound investment in Anglo American AAL.L, held since 2017, eventhough the underlying shares rose over 50% since then, according to Reutersestimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24R4ZS

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday as investors fretted over the outlook forglobal economic growth, while weekend talks between Iran and major powers endedon a generally positive note, suggesting an easing of tensions in the MiddleEast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U13Y

* GOLD: Gold prices gained on Monday ahead of this week's U.S. FederalReserve monetary policy meeting, which is expected to lead to a cut in U.S.interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U0FH

* Britain's FTSE 100 surged on Friday led by Vodafone, which enjoyed itsbest day in more than 16 years on plans to create a separate European towercompany, while mid-cap Sports Direct fell after thrice delaying its annualresults. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24R1XL

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hammerson PLCHMSO.L Half Year Earnings Release GlobalData PLC DATA.L Half Year Earnings Release Keller Group PLC KLR.L Half Year Earnings Release Cranswick PLC CWK.L Q1 2019 Trading Statement

