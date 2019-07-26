UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26

Shutterstock photo





July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 4points higher at 7,493 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* MOTHERCARE: Mother-and-baby goods group Mothercare PlcMTC.L is in talksto sell or franchise its UK store operations, Sky News reported on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4K3

* IAG: British Airways, part of International Airlines GroupICAG.L , willresume flights to Cairo following a week-long suspension over security concerns,the airline said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24R00L

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday supported by rising tensionsbetween the West and Iran and a big decline in U.S. crude stockpiles, but gainswere capped due to lingering worries about slowing economic growth that couldreduce fuel demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q0NB

* GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Friday after touching a one-week low in theprevious session, buoyed by expectations of monetary policy easing from leadingcentral banks, while investors awaited U.S. economic growth data due later inthe day. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R15H

* NEW PRIME MINISTER: Boris Johnson promised on Thursday that Brexit wouldmake Britain the greatest place on earth, echoing the patriotic rhetoric of U.S.President Donald Trump in his first speech to parliament as prime minister. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q3BD

* BREXIT: French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss Brexit withBritain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom he has invited to visit in thenext few weeks, an official from Macron's Elysee office said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24R0JC

* UK-IRAN: Britain has started sending a warship to accompany allBritish-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a change in policyannounced on Thursday after the government previously said it did not haveresources to do so. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q4WH

* The UK blue chip index inched lower by 0.2% on Thursday, with a slew ofnegative earnings readings from blue-chips including spirits company Diageo,while AstraZeneca was a stand-out performer after raising its 2019 product salesforecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q25R

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Aberforth Smaller Companies TrustASL.L HY Earnings Release Vodafone VOD.L Q1 Trading Statement Pearson PSON.L HY Earnings Release IMI IMI.LHY Earnings Release CVS GroupCVSG.L FY Earnings Release Greencoat UK Wind UKWG.L HY Earnings Release Rightmove RMV.L HY Earnings Release

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB

