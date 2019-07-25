UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 25

Shutterstock photo





July 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seendown 2 points at 7,507 on Thursday, according to financialbookmakers.

* KINGFISHER: British home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L said on Wednesday its newly appointed chief executiveofficer, Thierry Garnier, would join the company on Sept. 25. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P3UY

* METRO BANK: Metro BankMTRO.L said on Wednesday it willstart the process of recruiting a replacement for its founderand chairman Vernon Hill, months after an accounting errorhammered its shares, left a hole in its balance sheet andspooked customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P6MY

* COBHAM: British engineer Cobham PlcCOB.L is to beacquired by U.S. private equity firm Advent International in adeal that would value it at about 4 billion pounds ($4.99billion) including debt, the Financial Times reported, citingpeople close to the situation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q09B

* RIO TINTO: Energy Resources Of Australia Ltd (ERA) ERA.AX said on Thursday that majority owner Rio Tinto RIO.AX had offered to help underwrite part of the cost ofrehabilitating the Ranger Uranium Project in the NorthernTerritory. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q04C

* RYANAIR: RyanairRYA.I cabin crew in Portugal are set tostrike for five days in August in a dispute over pay andconditions, the SNPVAC union said on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P8H3

* DIAGEO: Talks over pay between Diageo PlcDGE.L and twoof its biggest Scottish unions fell apart on Wednesday,threatening the production of some the region's most popularwhiskies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I2H2

* TBC BANK: Georgian prosecutors charged TBC Bank Group'sTBCG.L chairman and his deputy on Wednesday with moneylaundering, a move the bankers said was absurd and damagedprospects for attracting investment to the country. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P2H9

* METRO BANK RESULTS: Metro Bank'sMTRO.L , the Britishlender, said on Wednesday that customers had pulled 2 billionpounds ($2.5 billion) out of the lender this year following amajor accounting error in January. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P6OK

* ROLLS ROYCE: Rolls-RoyceRR.L said on Wednesday that itsdiscussions with Indra Sistemas SAIDR.MC , which had expressedinterest in acquiring a majority stake in the British group'sSpanish business ITP Aero, have ended without agreement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P6VW

* EX-DIVS: SSE PlcSSE.L will trade without entitlement totheir latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.81 pointsoff the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations ID:nL8N24N1MD

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% down at 7,501 as minersdragged the index owing to iron ore prices falling and luxurycarmaker Aston Martin lsoing a quarter of its value. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P1YB

