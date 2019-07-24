Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

By Reuters

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24


July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 8points higher at 7,565 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, withfutures FFIc1 down 0.25% ahead of the cash market open.

* ASTON MARTIN: Luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L on Wednesday loweredseveral of its forecasts for this year, saying it had been hit by macro-economicuncertainty and weakness in UK and European markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P1IP

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN/LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Standard Life Aberdeen PlcSLA.L will receive 140 million pounds in compensation and continue to manage35 billion pounds of assets, under a settlement of a legal fight with LloydsBanking GroupLLOY.L over a 100 billion pound ($124.43 billion) investmentportfolio. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P1GW

* ITV ITV.L , Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said astrong contribution in online revenue from reality show "Love Island"contributed to a slightly better-than-expected 5% decline in total ad revenue inits first half. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24O14N

* TULLOW: The board of British oil producer Tullow TLW.L will pay aninterim dividend of 2.35 cents per share, representing a total payout of about$33 million, it said on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB8N1ND00C

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean miner Antofagasta PlcANTO.L reported a nearly 22%jump in copper output in the second quarter, helped by better quality ore fromits Centinela mine in the northern part of the country and maintained its annualproduction outlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P1EA

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains as risingtensions with Iran fuelled concerns about supply disruptions and as U.S.inventory data showed a much bigger-than-expected drop in crude stockpiles. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P0DS

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday, moving away from a one-week lowtouched in the previous session, as escalating tensions in the Middle East droveinvestors towards the safe-haven metal, while a stronger dollar limited themetal's gain. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P0PT

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday, helped by broadgains on a combination of generally positive corporate results from Wall Streetand Europe and bets that major central banks would cut interest rates soon. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O1TW

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru) ((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , Economy , World Markets


