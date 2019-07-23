Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 23

By Reuters

July 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 27points higher at 7,542 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, withfutures FFIc1 up 0.42% ahead of the cash market open.

* BEAZLEY: Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley PlcBEZG.L said on Tuesdayits first-half earnings nearly tripled from last year, as it wrote more policiesat higher rates and said it expects double-digit premium growth over the year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O1EY

* IG GROUP: Online trading platform IG Group HoldingsIGG.L on Tuesdayreported a slump of almost a third in its earnings for the year, hit by Europe'sclampdown on the provision of access to high-stakes financial betting to amateurtraders. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O1EO

* PARAGON: Specialist lender Paragon BankingPARA.L on Tuesday reported a20% jump in new lending in the first nine months of 2019 and stuck by itsfinancial outlook for the whole year, while saying it was keeping a tight reinon risk due to political uncertainties. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O1I4

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways pilots have voted overwhelmingly forstrike action in a pay dispute that could disrupt the British flag carrier'speak summer holiday season. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N4X4

* INMARSAT: Britain said on Monday it would scrutinise the acquisition ofsatellite communications firm InmarsatISA.L by a private equity-ledconsortium to examine any potential impact on national security. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N589

* DEBENHAMS/SPORTS DIRECT: British department store group Debenhams saidformer shareholder Sports DirectSPD.L had withdrawn from a challenge to itsrescue plan because it did not have sufficient legal grounds, but the sportsretailer would continue to fund the action. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N58D

* HEATHROW AIRPORT: Campaigners against the expansion of Heathrow Airporthave won the right to lodge a new legal challenge against the construction of anew runway at Europe's biggest airport, Greenpeace, one of the appellants, saidon Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N22B01F

* LLOYDS BANKING‎ GROUP: Lloyds Banking‎ Group PLC LLOY.L will pay about140 million pounds to Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA) SLA.L to settle a legalfight over the future of a 100 billion pound asset management mandate, Sky newsreported on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N3KF

* U.S. commodities trader Bunge LtdBG.N and British energy company BP PlcBP.L said on Monday they will merge their Brazilian sugar and ethanoloperations to create the world's third-largest sugarcane processor. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N2BZ

OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday amid lingering concerns aboutpossible supply disruptions in the Middle East, but an overall weaker demandoutlook kept a lid on gains, helped by a vow by the International Energy Agency(IEA) to take swift action to keep global oil markets adequately supplied. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O0G3

GOLD: Gold prices fell on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and someinvestors locked in profits ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O0FB

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher as gains in oil heavyweightsamid heightened tensions in the Middle East helped London's main index holdsteady on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N1PP

(Reporting by Samantha Machado And Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)





