Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 22



(Adds company news items, futures)

July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 2points lower at 7,507 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.07% ahead of the cash market open.

* METRO BANK: Metro BankMTRO.L confirmed on Monday it was in talks overthe sale of a loan portfolio, the latest step in efforts to shore up its capitalbase after an accounting error earlier in the year sparked a slide in itsshares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N1DD

* SThree: Recruiter SThree PlcSTHR.L posted an 18% rise in half yearpretax profit, bolstered by strong international hiring as it battles asignificant slowdown in its British home market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N1E1

* STAFFLINE: Activist investor Cat Rock Capital has cut its stake inStaffline Group PlcSTAF.L by more than half, an official filing showed onMonday, less than a month after the British recruiter swung to a 2018 loss as itbooked a charge for potential fines for underpaying workers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N1IA

* STANDARD CHARTERED: The head of the British parliament's Work and PensionsCommittee has written to the chair of Standard Chartered Plc'sSTAN.L remuneration committee questioning the bank's executive pension pay levels aftermore than a third of shareholders voted against its directors' remunerationpolicy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24M0DV

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British AirwaysICAG.L suspended flights to Cairo forseven days starting Saturday as a precaution to allow for an assessment ofsecurity there, the airline said in a statement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24L0K7

* GOLD: Gold prices gained on Monday following a steep fall in the previoussession as tensions in the Middle East and weaker financial markets supportedthe metal, while a stronger dollar kept a lid on gains. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N0JW

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday on concerns that Iran's seizure of aBritish tanker last week may lead to supply disruptions in the Middle East andafter Libya reported the shut down of its largest oil field. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N0H0

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Friday as bolstered hopes ofa U.S. interest rate cut stoked risk appetite, though the index's advances werereined in after political turmoil in Italy triggered a broad sell-off in bankstocks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K1Q5

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru) ((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))