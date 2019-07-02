Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 2

By Reuters

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 2


(Adds company news items, futures)

July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 24points higher at 7,521 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, withfutures FFIc1 up 0.28% ahead of the cash market open.

* TRAINLINE: British ticketing group Trainline PlcTRNT.L on Tuesdayreported 27% growth in UK consumer net ticket sales for the first quarter, as itbenefited from the rollout of eTickets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2431O5

* FASTJET: Cash-strapped, low-cost African airline Fastjet PlcFJET.L saidon Tuesday Nico Bezuidenhout would step down as chief executive officer inSeptember to re-join a business of which he was the original founding CEO. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2431J7

* FUNDING CIRCLE: British peer-to-peer lending platform Funding CircleHoldings PlcFCH.L on Tuesday said it was halving its projected revenue growthfor 2019 to 20%, as reduced demand for loans hit its earnings. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2430U1

* VODAFONE: A group of banks is set to lend Telecom Italia unit INWITINWT.MI up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) to help it merge its towerswith those of VodafoneVOD.L , two sources said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2425JF

* BARCLAYS: A French former trader with BarclaysBARC.L who was convictedin absentia in London last year of participating in a scheme to rig globalinterest rates has challenged Britain in the European Court of Human Rights(ECHR). urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2425MD

* WPP: WPP WPP.L has entered exclusive talks with private equity firm BainCapital over the sale of a majority stake in its data analytics unit Kantar, theworld's biggest advertising company said on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2425WS

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell PlcRDSa.L shut the coker at its 225,300 barrelper day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery on Monday for a planned overhaul,sources familiar with plant operations said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2420TE

* WOODFORD: British fund manager Neil Woodford will keep his flagship 3.7billion pound ($4.7 billion) fund frozen for a second month running, leavinghundreds of thousands of small savers without access to their money. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2425W6

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after a steep fall in theprevious session, as investors fretted about an economic slowdown amid weakglobal manufacturing data and U.S.-European trade ructions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2430SO

* OIL: Oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday, as weak global data raisedconcerns about future demand for the commodity despite a positive boost fromOPEC's decision to extend supply cuts until next March. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24306U

* The UK blue chip index closed 1% higher on Monday, as a thaw in theU.S.-China trade dispute lifted market sentiment and spurred a rally in globalstocks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24220A

($1 = 0.8858 euros)($1 = 0.7915 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Adil Bhat in Bengaluru) ((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))





