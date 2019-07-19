Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 19

By Reuters

July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 32points higher at 7,525 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ULTRA ELECTRONICS: ERAPSCO, a joint venture between Sparton Corp and asubsidiary of Ultra ElectronicsULE.L , was awarded a $1.041 billion U.S.defense contract on Thursday to produce air-launched, expendable sonobuoys usedin anti-submarine warfare, the Pentagon said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS0N23I01G

* OIL: Oil prices climbed around 2% on Friday after the U.S. Navy destroyedan Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint for global crudeflows, again raising tensions in the Middle East. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K0TS

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5% lower on Thursday as initial batches ofcorporate earnings jangled nerves over global growth, while losses for London'smid-cap index were capped by a buyout of pub operator Ei Group. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J1YZ

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: SSP Group PlcSSPG.L Q3 Trading statement Big Yellow Group PlcBYG.L Q1 Trading statement

