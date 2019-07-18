UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 18

Shutterstock photo

July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 25points lower at 7,510 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, withfutures FFIc1 down 0.40% ahead of the cash market open.

* OFWAT: Britain's water regulator called for the country's utilities toinvest the equivalent of 6 million pounds every day for the next five years inplans to reduce pollution and leakages in increasingly stressed UKinfrastructure. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J1OJ

* SSE: Power company SSE PlcSSE.L reported a 1.2% dip in customeraccounts and stuck to its full-year targets despite seeing a dip in the volumeof renewable energy delivered in its first quarter compared to previousexpectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J1K9

* ASOS: British online fashion retailer ASOSASOS.L warned on profit forthe third time in eight months, blaming operational issues as it overhauls itswarehouses in the United States and Europe. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J1E6

* EI GROUP: Slug and Lettuce owner Stonegate Pub Company said it had agreedto pay 1.27 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) to buy pub operator Ei GroupEIGE.L , taking control of the company's more than 4,000 pubs and massivelyexpanding its existing network. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J1KW

* EASYJET: Britain's easyJet EZJ.L on reported third-quarter trading inline with expectations, boosted by more customers taking services like allocatedseating, enabling it to reiterate its full-year profit forecasts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J1CU

* ROYAL MAIL: Royal Mail PlcRMG.L said its performance in the firstquarter was in line with its expectations and re-affirmed its annual forecast ina short statement ahead of its annual general meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J1K7

* ELECTRA: Activist investor Edward Bramson is resigning from the board ofElectra ELTA.L to focus on other commitments after leading a four-yeartransformation of the British private equity firm. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24J0GP

* BP: BP PlcBP.L plans to shut the small gasoline-producing unit at its430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery for a planned overhaulby mid-August, said sources familiar with plant operations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24I0OF

* OIL: Oil prices steadied on Thursday after falling in the previous sessionwhen official data showed U.S. stockpiles of products like gasoline rose sharplylast week, suggesting weak demand during the peak driving season. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J0J2

* GOLD: Gold prices pulled back from a two-week high to trade lower onThursday, as some investors took advantage of the last session's gain to bookprofits. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J0VH

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6% lower on Wednesday amid sharp falls inoil majors as investors priced in an overnight slide in crude to one-week lows,while downbeat trading updates knocked chemicals group Johnson Matthey and minerFresnillo. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I1NP

