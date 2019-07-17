UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 17

Shutterstock photo





July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 20points lower at 7,558 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* SURVEY: British companies made no change to their marketing spending inthe second quarter this year compared to the previous quarter, as a leadershipchange in Britain and continued ambiguity over Brexit made clients hesitant anddelayed decision making, a survey showed.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after steep falls in the previoussession, although U.S. crude trailed gains for international benchmark Brentafter U.S. crude inventories fell less than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I097

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday as Burberry scaled an11-month high after its first-quarter update showed new designs boosted sales,and a weaker sterling aided exporter stocks, while mid-caps rose in a rare breakfrom the domestic currency. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H1QE

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Augean PlcAUG.L HY Earnings release Versarien PlcVRS.L FY Earnings release MHP SEMHPCq.L Q2 Trading statement TalkTalk Telecom Group PlcTALK.L Q1 Trading statement release Severn Trent PlcSVT.L Q1 Trading statement Headlam Group PlcHEAD.L Pre-close trading update Euromoney Institutional Investor PlcERM.L Q3 Trading statement release Galliford Try PlcGFRD.L FY Trading statement release Premier Oil PlcPMO.L Trading and operation update

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru) ((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics