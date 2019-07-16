Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 16

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 1 pointhigher at 7,533on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* PEARSON: Pearson PSON.L , the world's biggest education company, willrelease all its titles for the United States college market in digital formfirst, in a break from the traditional and more expensive textbook publishingmodel. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24G3Y7

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto RIO.AX on Tuesday flagged a cost blowout of up to$1.9 billion and a delay of up to 30 months at its Oyu Tolgoi underground coppermine in Mongolia, the miner's key growth project. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G40E

* OIL: Oil prices sank about 1% on Monday on signs that the impact of atropical storm on U.S. Gulf Coast production and refining would be short-lived,while Chinese economic data dimmed the crude demand outlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0AP

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3% higher on Monday, ending its longestlosing streak in three-and-a-half years as Chinese data eased investor concernsover a global growth slowdown. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G1NA

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

* UK CORPORATE DIARY Gateley Holdings PlcGTLY.L FY Earnings statement Hays PlcHAYS.L Q4 Trading statement Burberry Group PlcBRBY.L Q1 Trading statement BHP Group PlcBHPB.L Q4 Operational review

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru) ((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))





This article appears in: Stocks , Economy , World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar