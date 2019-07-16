UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 16

Shutterstock photo





July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 1 pointhigher at 7,533on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* PEARSON: Pearson PSON.L , the world's biggest education company, willrelease all its titles for the United States college market in digital formfirst, in a break from the traditional and more expensive textbook publishingmodel. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24G3Y7

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto RIO.AX on Tuesday flagged a cost blowout of up to$1.9 billion and a delay of up to 30 months at its Oyu Tolgoi underground coppermine in Mongolia, the miner's key growth project. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G40E

* OIL: Oil prices sank about 1% on Monday on signs that the impact of atropical storm on U.S. Gulf Coast production and refining would be short-lived,while Chinese economic data dimmed the crude demand outlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0AP

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3% higher on Monday, ending its longestlosing streak in three-and-a-half years as Chinese data eased investor concernsover a global growth slowdown. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G1NA

