UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 15

July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's futures .FFIc1 is seen opening up 0.01% onMonday.

* INDIVIOR: A divided federal appeals court on Friday ruled against IndiviorPlc INDV.L in its bid to stop Dr. Reddy's Laboratories LtdREDN.NS , RDY.N and Alvogen from selling generic versions of its opioid addiction treatmentSuboxone film that infringed its patents. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24D168

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Glaxosmithkline PlcGSK.L is in talks to name HSBC'sdeputy chairman Jonathan Symonds as the next chairman of the British drugmaker,Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the matter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24F0JT

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped on Monday, consolidating above $1,400 pivot, askey China data assuaged concerns about global economic slowdown and boostedappetite for riskier assets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G08Z

* OIL: Oil prices slipped on Monday after China posted its slowest quarterlyeconomic growth in at least 27 years, reinforcing concerns about demand in theworld's largest crude oil importer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0AP

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Friday, led lower by losses inpharmaceuticals after the U.S. White House scrapped a rebate rule, while themidcap bourse jumped on prospects of lower interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D202

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Polar Capital Technology TrustPCT.L FY Earnings release Rio Tinto PlcRIO.L Q2 Operations Review

