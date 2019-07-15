Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 15

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's futures .FFIc1 is seen opening up 0.01% onMonday.

* INDIVIOR: A divided federal appeals court on Friday ruled against IndiviorPlc INDV.L in its bid to stop Dr. Reddy's Laboratories LtdREDN.NS , RDY.N and Alvogen from selling generic versions of its opioid addiction treatmentSuboxone film that infringed its patents. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24D168

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Glaxosmithkline PlcGSK.L is in talks to name HSBC'sdeputy chairman Jonathan Symonds as the next chairman of the British drugmaker,Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the matter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24F0JT

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped on Monday, consolidating above $1,400 pivot, askey China data assuaged concerns about global economic slowdown and boostedappetite for riskier assets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G08Z

* OIL: Oil prices slipped on Monday after China posted its slowest quarterlyeconomic growth in at least 27 years, reinforcing concerns about demand in theworld's largest crude oil importer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0AP

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Friday, led lower by losses inpharmaceuticals after the U.S. White House scrapped a rebate rule, while themidcap bourse jumped on prospects of lower interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D202

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Polar Capital Technology TrustPCT.L FY Earnings release Rio Tinto PlcRIO.L Q2 Operations Review

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru) ((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , Economy , World Markets
Referenced Symbols: FFIC ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar