UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 12

By Reuters




July 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seenopening 31 points higher at 7,541 on Friday, according tofinancial bookmakers.

* EASYJET: Britain'sUnite Union said on Thursday Stanstedairport check-in staff at Easyjet PlcEZJ.L will go on strikefor over a fortnight starting in July, as employees demandsimilar pay to other companies that operate at the airport. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C37T

* RECKITT BENCKISER: Reckitt Benckiser RB.L has agreed topay up to $1.4 billion to resolve U.S. claims that its formerpharmaceuticals business Indivior before it was spun out of thecompany carried out an illegal scheme to boost sales of anopioid addiction treatment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24C0YG

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3% lower on Thursday, asinvestors sold off healthcare stocks after Washington withdrew arebate rule aimed at lowering drug prices, and a Fed-fuelledrally fizzled out. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C1PY

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, pleaseclick on: LIVE/

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ashmore Group PlcASHM.L Q4 AUM Statement release

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)





