UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 26points higher at 7,557 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* GATWICK AIRPORT: London'sGatwick airport said on Wednesday it hadsuspended all flights due to an air traffic control system problem. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N20M004

* GSK: Britain's government named the former chief financial officer ofdrugs company GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L , Simon Dingemans, to head the FinancialReporting Council (FRC), a body in charge of regulating auditors. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N22Q00J

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Wednesday, with exporterstocks taking a hit from a weaker dollar as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman JeromePowell's comments boosted hopes for an interest rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B1QW

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Workspace Group PlcWKP.L Q1 Interim management statement Dart Group PlcDTG.L FY earnings release

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)





