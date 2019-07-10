UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

Shutterstock photo





July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 10points higher at 7,546on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* KOM: Macquarie-backed MEIF 6 Fibre Ltd said on Tuesday it had offered109.5 pence in the second day of a five-day auction for KCOM PlcKCOM.L ,topping a bid from a unit of British pension fund Universities SuperannuationScheme Ltd.urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A333

* ACACIA MINING: Tanzania's largest gold miner Acacia Mining PlcACAA.L said on Tuesday it has agreed to a request from Barrick Gold CorpABX.TO toextend the deadline to make a firm offer to July 19. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A32B

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industrygroup reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviatingconcerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B07W

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% lower on Tuesday amid a deterioratingeconomic outlook and Brexit tensions, while online grocer Ocado jumped on theFTSE 100 after confirmed its annual forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A1LF

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Barratt Developments PlcBDEV.L Trading statement release Dunelm Group PlcDNLM.L Q4 Trading statement release Pagegroup PlcPAGE.L Q2 Trading statement release Superdry PlcSDRY.L FY Earnings statement release JD Wetherspoon PlcJDW.L Trading statement release

