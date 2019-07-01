Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 1

By Reuters

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 1


(Adds company news items, futures)

July 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 50points higher at 7,475 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, withfutures FFIc1 up 0.87% ahead of the cash market open.

* ASTON MARTIN: Strategic European Investment Group, the biggest investorin Aston Martin AML.L , said on Monday it was considering the possibility ofmaking a cash offer for another 3% stake in the luxury carmaker. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2421MW

* GOLD: Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday to their lowest in more thana week, as the dollar strengthened and investors opted for riskier assets afterthe United States and China agreed to restart trade talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2420JM

* OIL: Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia,Russia and Iraq backed an extension of supply cuts for another six to ninemonths ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24204S

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto RIO.LRIO.AX named Barbara Levi as its newgeneral counsel and group executive on Monday, replacing Philip Richards. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2410NJ

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Friday following a reportthat prime minister front-runner Boris Johnson would slash stamp duty and taxeswhich drove gains in housebuilders and lifted London's main index. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z257

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Commodities


