Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Aug.30



(Adds news items, futures)

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 19points higher at 7,203 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, withfutures FFIc1 slightly up 0.01% ahead of the cash market open.

* PREMIER FOODS: Bisto gravy and OXO cube maker Premier FoodsPFD.L appointed Alex Whitehouse as its new chief executive officer and said itsfinance head Alastair Murray would step down. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q1WS

* SHOE ZONE: Footwear retailer Shoe Zone PlcSHOE.L said Chief ExecutiveOfficer Nick Davis has resigned and cited "tough" high-street tradingenvironment to warn that full-year results would be below its expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q245

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell PlcRDSa.L in mid-September will shut the largecrude distillation units at its 275,000 bpd Deer Park, Texas plant for most ofthe two-month overhaul, said people familiar with operations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25P0K2

* VODAFONE: Vodafone UK VOD.L is seeking to overturn a move by regulatorOfcom to relax restrictions on how much BT BT.L can charge for business fibreconnections, saying it will result in higher bills for companies, universitiesand hospitals. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P60C

* BREXIT: The opposition Labour Party said on Thursday it would trigger anemergency debate in parliament next week to try to stop Prime Minister BorisJohnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a withdrawal deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P1BX

* BREXIT: The next big Brexit turning point will be the European Unionsummit on Oct.17-18 when Britain hopes there will be something new on Brexit forparliament to discuss, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N25801T

* HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose in August at the fastest annualpace in three months, mortgage lender Nationwide said, adding to tentative signsthe housing market has picked up from its recent pre-Brexitslowdown. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q1BY

* British households' expectations for inflation in the year ahead rose inAugust to their highest level since 2013, possibly reflecting the rising chanceof a no-deal Brexit, a survey from U.S. bank Citi and pollsters YouGov showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25Q1DU

* GOLD: Gold extended losses from the previous session and was set to postits first weekly fall in five as positive developments around the Sino-U.S.trade negotiations rekindled investors appetite for riskier assets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q151

* OIL: Oil prices were set for their biggest weekly gains since early July,boosted by a decline in U.S inventories and a looming hurricane in Florida,while new signs of trade talks between the United States and Chinaemerged. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q0SM

* London's main index .FTSE added 1% on Thursday as China's fresh commentson possibly resolving the long-drawn trade spat with the United States liftedinvestor spirits, while exporter stocks gained as sterling fell after thesuspension of parliament raised concerns of a no-deal Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P26G

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; +91 80 6749 3167;))