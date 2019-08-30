UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Aug 30

Shutterstock photo





Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 19points higher at 7,203 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell PlcRDSa.L in mid-September will shut the largecrude distillation units at its 275,000 bpd Deer Park, Texas plant for most ofthe two-month overhaul, said people familiar with operations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25P0K2

* BREXIT: The opposition Labour Party said on Thursday it would trigger anemergency debate in parliament next week to try to stop Prime Minister BorisJohnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a withdrawal deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P1BX

* GOLD: Gold extended losses from the previous session on Friday and was setto post its first weekly fall in five as positive developments around theSino-U.S. trade negotiations rekindled investors appetite for riskier assets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q151

* OIL: Oil prices on Friday were set for their biggest weekly gains sinceearly July, boosted by a decline in U.S inventories and a looming hurricane inFlorida, while new signs of trade talks between the United States and Chinaemerged. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q0SM

* London's main index .FTSE added 1% on Thursday as China's fresh commentson possibly resolving the long-drawn trade spat with the United States liftedinvestor spirits, while exporter stocks gained as sterling fell after thesuspension of parliament raised concerns of a no-deal Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P26G

