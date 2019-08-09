Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 9

By Reuters

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening down 20points at 7,266 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* CELTIC: Arsenal have bolstered their defence with the signing of22-year-old Scotland international left back Kieran Tierney from Celtic CCP.L on a long-term deal, the clubs confirmed on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2547I6

* GOLD: Gold firmed above the key $1,500 pivot on Friday, en route to itsbest week since April 2016, as an escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute andfears of a global economic slowdown triggered fresh interest for safe-havenassets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N255162

* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.2% at 7285.90 points after a round ofChinese data dissipated some global growth fears and nickel prices hit a16-month high amid supply worries, while Hargreaves Lansdown advanced afterstrong annual results. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2542CB

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hikma HIK.L Half Year Earnings Release William Hill WMH.L Half Year Earnings Release G4S GFS.L Half Year Earnings Release WPP WPP.L Half Year Earnings Release

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru) ((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +917022132226))





