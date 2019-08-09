UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 9

Shutterstock photo





Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening down 20points at 7,266 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* CELTIC: Arsenal have bolstered their defence with the signing of22-year-old Scotland international left back Kieran Tierney from Celtic CCP.L on a long-term deal, the clubs confirmed on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2547I6

* GOLD: Gold firmed above the key $1,500 pivot on Friday, en route to itsbest week since April 2016, as an escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute andfears of a global economic slowdown triggered fresh interest for safe-havenassets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N255162

* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.2% at 7285.90 points after a round ofChinese data dissipated some global growth fears and nickel prices hit a16-month high amid supply worries, while Hargreaves Lansdown advanced afterstrong annual results. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2542CB

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hikma HIK.L Half Year Earnings Release William Hill WMH.L Half Year Earnings Release G4S GFS.L Half Year Earnings Release WPP WPP.L Half Year Earnings Release

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru) ((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +917022132226))