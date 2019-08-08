UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 8

Shutterstock photo





Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 21points at 7,220 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* RYANAIR: Members of Ryanair'sRYA.I British pilot union voted onWednesday in favour of strike action later this month in a dispute over workingconditions, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25375M

* DEBENHAMS: British department store group Debenhams will appoint StefaanVansteenkiste as its new chief executive officer, while Terry Duddy will stepdown as chairman in September, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters onWednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2534OA

* GOLD: Gold prices rose again on Thursday after topping the $1,500 mark inthe previous session, as central banks around the world slashed interest ratesamidst fears of a global recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2540EU

* EX-DIVS: AstrazenecaAZN.L , BarclaysBARC.L , BP BP.L , BTGroup BT.L , DiageoDGE.L , Direct Line DLGD.L , Fresnillo FRES.L ,Glaxosmithkline GSK.L , HiscoxHSX.L , InformaINF.L , Lloyds Bank GroupLLOY.L , Rio Tinto RIO.L , Rentokil InitialRTO.L , Standard Chartered BankSTAN.L , Unilever ULVR.L will trade without entitlement to its latestdividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 37.7 points off the FTSE 100, accordingto Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.4% higher at 7,198.70 as investorscomposed themselves after sell-offs triggered by worries over the U.S.-Chinatrade dispute and a weaker sterling supported exporter stocks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25324J

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Coca-Cola HBC CCH.L Half Year Earnings Release Bellway BWY.L Half Year Earnings Release Hastings HTGS.L Half Year Earnings Release Cineworld CINE.L Half Year Earnings Release Savills SVS.L Half Year Earnings Release Derwent London DRW.L Half Year Earnings Release Aviva AV.L Half Year Earnings Release Hargreaves Lansdown HRG.L Full Year Earnings Release

