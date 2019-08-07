UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 7

Shutterstock photo





Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 1point at 7,173 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: HSBC Global Asset Management has appointedNicolas Moreau as its new chief executive, the firm said in a statement onTuesday, adding that he will join the $500 billion business in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2526U7

* GOLD: Gold prices touched a more than six-year high on Wednesday, as thetrade war between China and the United States showed no signs of abating,boosting the appeal of safe-haven assets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2530OG

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7% at 7171.69 points, bringing itslosses to more than 5% since U.S. President Donald Trump announced more tariffson Chinese exports, while poor results sent Rolls-Royce tumbling. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25223Y

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Spirax-Sarco SPX.L Half Year Earnings Release Glencore GLEN.L Half Year Earnings Release Acacia Mining ACAA.L Half Year Earnings Release Secure Trust STBS.L Half Year Earnings Release Bank Ultra ULE.L Half Year Earnings Release ElectronicsPhoenix Group PHNX.L Half Year Earnings Release Pagegroup PAGE.L Half Year Earnings Release Morgan Sindall MGNS.L Half Year Earnings Release Standard Life SLA.L Half Year Earnings Release Aberdeen Legal & General LGEN.L Half Year Earnings Release Flutter FLTRF. Half Year Earnings Release Entertainment L

