UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 6

Shutterstock photo





Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening down 17to 7,206 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch ShellRDSa.L is considering to install solar panelsto power its Bukom refining site in Singapore, a company spokeswoman toldReuters on Tuesday urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520Z9

* OIL: Brent crude rose on Tuesday, after earlier falling to its lowestsince January, as traders betting on falling prices bought back contracts tolock in profits from recent declines caused by the escalating trade disputebetween the U.S. and China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520JU

* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.5% lower at 7223.85 as U.S.-Chinatrade tensions prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets, while Ocado andMarks & Spencer fell after sealing a deal to set up an online food jointventure. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25128E

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: InterContinental Hotels IHG.L Half Year Earnings Release

IWG IWG.L Half Year Earnings Release

Rotork ROR.L Half Year Earnings Release

Genel Energy GENL.L Half Year Earnings Release

TP ICAP TCAPI.L Half Year Earnings Release

Synthomer SYNTS.L Half Year Earnings Release

SDL SDL.L Half Year Earnings Release

Meggitt MGGT.L Half Year Earnings Release

Rolls-Royce RR.L Half Year Earnings Release

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru) ((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +917022132226))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics