UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 5

Shutterstock photo





Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening down 94points at 7,313 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* HSBC: HSBCHSBA.L on Monday announced the surprise departure of ChiefExecutive Officer John Flint, saying the bank needed a change at the top toaddress "a challenging global environment", even as it posted a 16% rise inhalf-yearly profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2500R3

* OIL: Oil prices fell amid renewed global economic growth concerns afterU.S. President Donald Trump vowed to escalate the trade war with China with moretariffs, which would likely limit fuel demand in the world's two biggest crudeconsumers. O/R

* The UK blue chip index closed 2.3% lower at 7407.06 points after U.S.President Donald Trump threatened to hit China with more trade tariffs, while aBrexit-induced warning on targets knocked shares in Royal Bank of Scotland. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2CK

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Senior PlcSNR.L Half Year Earnings Release BBA Aviation BBA.L Half Year Earnings Release Dialight DIAL.L Half Year Earnings Release HSBC HSBA.L Half Year Earnings Release

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru) ((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +917022132226))