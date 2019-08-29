Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 29

By Reuters

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 17points lower at 7,097on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.34%ahead of the cash market open.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca PlcAZN.L said its experimental drug to treatmoderate-to-severe lupus, anifrolumab, met its main goal in a late-stage study. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P1UF

* CHESNARA: Pension and life insurance administrator ChesnaraCSN.L saidit posted higher first-half profit as its Scildon business benefited from betterconditions in the investment market, but it warned low interest rates willstrain its cash generation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P1TH

* HUNTING: British oilfield services firm Hunting PlcHTG.L posted a 6.6%rise in first-half core profit, helped by strong demand for its equipment in theUnited States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P1SQ

* BRITAIN-EU: Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg saidlawmakers who want to stop a no-deal Brexit have two choices: change the law orchange the government, and if they fail to choose, Britain will leave theEuropean Union on Oct. 31. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N23J017

* BP: Operations were normal at BP Plc'sBP.L 430,000-barrel-per-day (bpd)Whiting, Indiana, refinery on Wednesday despite talk in Midwestern refinedproducts markets that at least one unit had been shut at the refinery, saidsources familiar with plant operations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O1KA

* IAG: Ground crew of Spanish flag carrier Iberia, part of British Airwaysowner International Airlines GroupICAG.L will go ahead with planned strikesat Barcelona'sEl Prat airport on Aug. 30-31, trade union UGT said on Wednesday,only a few hours after suggesting the stoppage could be called off. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O5M1

* Goldman Sachs-backed GS.N British broadband operator CityFibre hastabled a bid for rival TalkTalk'sTALK.L network company, FibreNation, SkyNews reported on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O3FT

* BREXIT: Deutsche Bank on Wednesday retained its estimate that there is a50:50 chance Britain will crash out of the European Union without a deal withBrussels following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O5DS

* BREXIT: A petition opposing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision tosuspend parliament for a month in the run-up to the planned Brexit date of Oct.31 gained more than 450,000 signatures in a matter of hours after Johnson'sannouncement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O59A

* BREXIT: Britain's deepening political crisis over its exit from theEuropean Union will weigh on London's blue-chip stocks index .FTSE well intonext year, as investors continue to steer clear of the region's assets,according to a Reuters poll. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M3DT

* AUTOMOBILE: British new car production fell by an annual 10.6% in July,the 14th consecutive month of declines due to weak demand in EU and Asianmarkets and model changes, an industry body said on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O4I4

* OIL: Oil prices fell for the first time in three days after San FranciscoFederal Reserve President Mary Daly sounded a note of concern about the strengthof U.S. economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P0AV

* GOLD: Gold prices eked out gains against the backdrop of recession fears,with traders tracking signs of progress on the U.S.-China trade talks and globalcentral banks for direction on interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P16G

* EX-DIVS: Auto TraderAUTOA.L , InterContinental HotelsIHG.L and StJames PlaceSJP.L will trade without entitlement to their latest dividendpay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuterscalculations. .L/XD

* Britain's Brexit-sensitive domestic stocks fell on Wednesday as renewedworries about the country leaving the European Union without a deal pressuredsterling and sapped investor appetite for stocks sensitive to slowing consumerspending. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O201

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Shanima A and Siju Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; +91 80 6749 3167;))





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , Economy , World Markets


