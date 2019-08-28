Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 28



(Adds company news items and futures)

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 8 pointslower at 7,081 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.05% ahead of the cash market open.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZenecaAZN.L said the U.S. Food and DrugAdministration has granted orphan drug status to its severe asthma drug,Fasenra, to treat eosinophilic oesophagitis (EoE). urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O1L4

* WH SMITH: British books, stationary and newspaper chain WH Smith PlcSMWH.L said its stores at airports and railway stations performed well in theyear, helping it expect an annual outcome in line with its expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O1ID

* PETROFAC: Oilfield services provider Petrofac LtdPFC.L reported an 8.7%fall in first-half profit as fewer new orders poured in because of an ongoingprobe into its contract dealings in Saudi Arabia and Iraq. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O1HB

* TED BAKER: Britain'sTed Baker PlcTED.L said it tapped Sojitz InfinityInc as its Japanese retail license partner to help push the fashion retailer'slong-term growth plan in Japan. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O1J3

* BP: The British oil major BP.L on Tuesday agreed to sell all its Alaskanproperties for $5.6 billion to privately held Hilcorp Energy Co, exiting aregion where it operated for 60 years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N3SR

* SHELL: The Dutch government will end production at the vast Groningennatural gas field, operated by Royal Dutch Shell PlcRDSa.L and Exxon MobilCorp XOM.N , sooner than previously announced, Dutch Economy Minister EricWiebes said on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N6FY

* ICAG: The UK Civil Aviation Authority is questioning ICAG-owned ICAG.LBritish Airways after it enraged thousands of travellers by telling them theirflights had been cancelled after its pilots announced they would strike forthree days next month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N575

* POLYMETAL: Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L mayconsider a special dividend as rising gold prices bring the company closer toachieving its target debt burden, Chief Financial Officer Maxim Nazimok said onTuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N535

* GLENCORE: A World Bank tribunal has ordered Colombia to repay a $19million fine it levied on Glencore'sGLEN.L coal mining subsidiary Prodeco butdeclined the company's petition for $575 million in damages, the government saidon Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O00J

* HSBC: HSBCHSBA.L , 0005.HK said it will offer rebates and feereductions for small- and medium-sized companies in Hong Kong, as the city'seconomy struggles.

* BREXIT: Opposition parties said they would try to pass a law which wouldforce Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a delay to Britain's departure fromthe European Union and prevent a potentially chaotic no-deal exit at the end ofOctober. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N42L

* BREXIT: Measures proposed by Britain to replace the "backstop" in itsEuropean Union Withdrawal Agreement do not yet come close to what is needed andit is possible that no solution exists, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveneysaid on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N5HB

* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told European CommissionPresident Jean-Claude Juncker by phone on Tuesday that there was no prospect ofa Brexit deal unless the Irish border backstop was abolished, his office said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N5S4

* PENSIONS: Nearly a third of the companies in Britain's FTSE 100 index ofblue chip firms have agreed to cut pension payments for executives, theInvestment Association said, amid increasing scrutiny of the gap between bosses'and ordinary workers' pensions in Britain. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N3OB

* UK JOBS: British employers plan to hire more staff even as they remainpessimistic about the economy in the run-up to Brexit, according to a survey,which showed no sign of a weakening of the strong labour market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N5G5

* OIL: Oil prices rose, with U.S. crude gaining 1% after an industry reportshowed stockpiles in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, fell morethan expected, easing worries about economic growth due to the China-U.S. tradewar. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O0LM

* GOLD: Gold eased after rising over 1% in the previous session on fears ofa possible recession, but held close to a more than six-year high on hopes of arate cut by the U.S. central bank and uncertainties around the Sino-U.S. tradetalks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O115

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.08% lower at 7,089.58 on Tuesday, aspromises from Britain's opposition parties to avert a no-deal Brexit led togains for the domestically focused midcap index as well as blue-chip holidaycompanies and airlines, although gains in the local currency weighed on theexporter-heavy FTSE 100. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N1XG

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Siju Varghese in Bengaluru; editing byArun Koyyur) ((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +9180 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663))