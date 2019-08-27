Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 27

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 27


(Adds news items, futures)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seenopening down 10 points at 7,085 on Tuesday, according tofinancial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.5% ahead ofthe cash market open.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca PlcAZN.L said the U.S. Foodand Drug Administration granted fast track status for thedevelopment of its diabetes drug Farxiga to prevent heart andkidney failure in patients with long-term kidney disease. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N1L0

* HUAWEI: Britain will make a decision on whether to allowChina's Huawei equipment to be used in its 5G networks in theautumn, the digital minister Nicky Morgan said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N24400L

* SHELL: Suncor Energy IncSU.TO and Shell Canada Ltd, aunit of Royal Dutch Shell PlcRDSa.L , have asked Canada'senergy regulator to urgently review Enbridge Inc'sENB.TO proposal to switch to fixed contracts on its Mainline pipelinesystem, arguing the changes would be an abuse of Enbridge'smarket power. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25M1AT

* GLENCORE: Argentina's opposition candidate AlbertoFernandez met with mining companies including representativesfrom Glencore PlcGLEN.L on Monday in capital Buenos Aires todiscuss his plans for the sector, two sources who attended themeeting said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25M0TD

* Publisher Daily Mail and General TrustDMGOa.L said onMonday it had agreed to sell its energy information businessGenscape to data analytics provider Verisk AnalyticsVRSK.O for $364 million, as the publisher looks to focus more on itsportfolio. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M2OU

* British office space provider IWG PlcIWG.L is planningto list its U.S. arm in New York for three billion pounds ($3.68billion), Sky News reported on Saturday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25K0EN

* British Airways pilots are to go on strike for three daysin September, their union said on Friday, in a dispute over paythat could disrupt the peak summer holiday season. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25J4SX

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday after U.S. PresidentDonald Trump predicted a trade deal with China after positivecomments by Beijing, calming nerves after a round of tit-for-tattariff hikes had sent markets reeling. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N0LC

* GOLD: Gold prices were largely steady on Tuesday,retreating from an over six-year peak hit in the previoussession, as U.S. President Donald Trump signalled a possiblereconciliation with China, calming worries about an escalationin their trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N0PT

* London's main share index handed back its early gains toend 0.5% lower on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump'stweeted "order" that U.S. companies shut operations in China,which dragged internationally exposed miners and banks into thered. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J209

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, pleaseclick on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru) ((shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; +91 80 6749 3167;))





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , Economy , World Markets
Referenced Symbols: AZN ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar