UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 27



Aug 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seenopening down 10 points at 7,085 on Tuesday, according tofinancial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.5% ahead ofthe cash market open.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca PlcAZN.L said the U.S. Foodand Drug Administration granted fast track status for thedevelopment of its diabetes drug Farxiga to prevent heart andkidney failure in patients with long-term kidney disease.

* HUAWEI: Britain will make a decision on whether to allowChina's Huawei equipment to be used in its 5G networks in theautumn, the digital minister Nicky Morgan said.

* SHELL: Suncor Energy IncSU.TO and Shell Canada Ltd, aunit of Royal Dutch Shell PlcRDSa.L , have asked Canada'senergy regulator to urgently review Enbridge Inc'sENB.TO proposal to switch to fixed contracts on its Mainline pipelinesystem, arguing the changes would be an abuse of Enbridge'smarket power.

* GLENCORE: Argentina's opposition candidate AlbertoFernandez met with mining companies including representativesfrom Glencore PlcGLEN.L on Monday in capital Buenos Aires todiscuss his plans for the sector, two sources who attended themeeting said.

* Publisher Daily Mail and General TrustDMGOa.L said onMonday it had agreed to sell its energy information businessGenscape to data analytics provider Verisk AnalyticsVRSK.O for $364 million, as the publisher looks to focus more on itsportfolio.

* British office space provider IWG PlcIWG.L is planningto list its U.S. arm in New York for three billion pounds ($3.68billion), Sky News reported on Saturday.

* British Airways pilots are to go on strike for three daysin September, their union said on Friday, in a dispute over paythat could disrupt the peak summer holiday season.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday after U.S. PresidentDonald Trump predicted a trade deal with China after positivecomments by Beijing, calming nerves after a round of tit-for-tattariff hikes had sent markets reeling.

* GOLD: Gold prices were largely steady on Tuesday,retreating from an over six-year peak hit in the previoussession, as U.S. President Donald Trump signalled a possiblereconciliation with China, calming worries about an escalationin their trade war.

* London's main share index handed back its early gains toend 0.5% lower on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump'stweeted "order" that U.S. companies shut operations in China,which dragged internationally exposed miners and banks into thered.

