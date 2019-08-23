UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 23

Shutterstock photo





Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 28points higher at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BT GROUP: Britain'sBT Group PlcBT.L is in talks to sell its corporatebusiness in Ireland to London-based Mayfair Equity Partners, a Sky News reportertweeted on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25I6E4

* ENTERTAINMENT ONE: U.S. toymaker Hasbro IncHAS.O will buy EntertainmentOne LtdETO.L for about $4 billion in cash, adding the independent studio withpreschool brands such as Peppa Pig to the U.S. company known for Nerf and PowerRangers, the companies said on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I1I6

* SHELL: Royal Dutch ShellRDSa.L has restarted the coker at its225,300-barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar withplant operations said on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I1DE

* OIL : Oil prices clawed back the previous day's losses on Friday, withBrent nudging above $60 a barrel, as tighter supplies from key producers offsetslowing demand growth and investors await clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve'smonetary policy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J0WN

* GOLD: Gold eased on Friday and was set for its worst week in nearly fivemonths, as lack of clarity from U.S. Federal Reserve on the outlook for interestrate cuts triggered investors to cash in some gains ahead of Jerome Powell'sspeech at Jackson Hole. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J0U0

* London's FTSE 100 fell 1.1%, on Thursday as the latest signals from theU.S. Federal Reserve dampened hopes of hefty interest rate cuts, while exporterstocks slipped as the pound rose after German Chancellor Angela Merkel'scomments on the Brexit deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I20S

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ComputacenterCCC.L Half Year Earnings Release Henry Boot BOOT.L Half Year Earnings Release Sports Direct SPD.L Half Year Earnings Release

