UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 21



Aug 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 3points higher at 7,120 on Wednesday, with futures FFIc1 up 0.2% ahead of thecash market open.

* ONESAVINGS: Lender OneSavings OSBO.L , which is merging with rivalCharter Court Financial CCFS.L , reported a higher first-half underlying profit,thanks to a strong loan book, though net interest margin shrank further amidpricing pressure. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H17X

* ASTRAZENECA: London-listed drugmaker AstraZeneca PlcAZN.L said itsimmunotherapy treatment Imfinzi did not meet the main goal of a late-stage studyfor advanced non-small cell lung cancer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H192

* INCHCAPE: Car dealership chain Inchcape PlcINCH.L appointed formerUnilever ULVR.L executive Gijsbert de Zoeten as chief financial officer inplace of Richard Howes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H18L

* HAMMERSON: Shopping centre operator Hammerson PlcHMSO.L appointed AIG AIG.N executive James Lenton as its new finance chief, months after sayingTimon Drakesmith would step down from the role this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H18A

* RYANAIR: Belgium'sCNE and ACV PULS trade unions have told members not tocomply with a RyanairRYA.I request to staff flights affected by a plannedstrike by Portuguese crew from Wednesday, a letter sent to the airline seen byReuters showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G5RY

* OIL: Brent crude oil futures rose above $60 a barrel for the first time inover a week after a data report showed a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crudeinventories, but ongoing worries about a possible global recession capped gains. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H0IW

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady after recovering to above the key $1,500 anounce level in the previous session, with investors waiting for the minutes ofthe Federal Reserve's July meeting for possible clues on further U.S. interestrate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H0LN

* MINERS: Iron ore futures in China sank to their lowest in 10 weeks onWednesday, extending losses along with coke, after mining giant BHP GroupBHPB.L gave a downbeat outlook for steelmaking raw material prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H0K7

* London's main index ended firmly in the red on Tuesday after newU.S.-China trade jitters and political instability in Italy took downheavyweight firms across sectors, while exporter stocks dipped as the poundgained after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comments on the Brexit process. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G1VJ

