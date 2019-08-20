Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 20



Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 4points higher at 7192.5 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, withfutures FFIc1 up 0.1% ahead of the cash market open.

* WOOD: British oilfield services provider Wood PlcWG.L said it wouldsell its nuclear energy business for about $305 million to Jacob Engineering JEC.N and reported a 2.6% drop in first-half revenue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G1II

* BARCLAYS: Activist investor Edward Bramson is continuing to push for anoverhaul of British banking giant BarclaysBARC.L , according to a report filedby his investment vehicle Sherborne InvestorsSIGC.L . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25F0R3

* PERSIMMON: Britain's second largest housebuilder Persimmon PSN.L reported a slightly lower first-half pretax profit due to delays in deliveringproperties that were close to completion as it focused on better quality andcustomer service. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G1H3

* ASTRAZENECA: British drugmaker AstraZeneca PlcAZN.L said that itsdiabetes drug Farxiga met the main goal of a late-stage study for the treatmentof patients with heart failure. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G1JR

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE: Doorstep lender Non-Standard FinanceNSF.L posteda massive first-half loss on Tuesday, partly due to costs related to its failedtakeover attempt of larger rival Provident Financial, while a strong marketdemand led to a jump in adjusted earnings. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G1L6

* OFGEM: A blackout in Britain which left almost one million homes withoutpower on Aug. 9 was the result of a lightning strike, the grid operator said ina preliminary report. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25F0WV

* GREENE KING: British pubs operator Greene KingGNK.L has agreed to a 4.6billion pounds bid from a Hong Kong-listed company founded by the territory'srichest man Li Ka-Shing, which said it was seeking to increase its UK presenceeven as Brexit looms. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F31J

* BHP: BHP GroupBHPB.L posted its largest annual profit in five years andrecord full-year dividends, but its share price eased as the world's biggestminer flagged global economic headwinds that could hit demand for its keycommodities, iron ore and copper. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F44G

* OIL: Crude oil prices held mostly steady on optimism that U.S.-China tradetensions would ease and on hopes that major economies would enact stimulusmeasures to counter a possible global economic slowdown that could affect oildemand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G0LQ

* GOLD: Gold prices were flat, after declining more than 1% in the previoussession hit by an uptick in risk appetite, while investors awaited meetings bypolicy-makers later in the week for clues on possible interest rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G0X7

* London's FTSE 100 bagged gains of 1% on Monday led by oil majors andAsia-exposed banks that rose on moves by China to keep business interest rateslow, while pub operator Greene King helped midcaps outshine after agreeing to bebought out. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F1PB

