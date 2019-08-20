UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 20

Shutterstock photo





Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 3points lower at 7,187 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* GREENE KING: British pubs operator Greene KingGNK.L has agreed to a 4.6billion pounds bid from a Hong Kong-listed company founded by the territory'srichest man Li Ka-Shing, which said it was seeking to increase its UK presenceeven as Brexit looms. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F31J

* OIL: Crude oil prices held mostly steady on Tuesday on optimism thatU.S.-China trade tensions would ease and on hopes that major economies wouldenact stimulus measures to counter a possible global economic slowdown thatcould affect oil demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G0LQ

* GOLD: Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, after declining more than 1% inthe previous session hit by an uptick in risk appetite, while investors awaitedmeetings by policy-makers later in the week for clues on possible interest ratecuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G0X7

* London's FTSE 100 bagged gains of 1% on Monday led by oil majors andAsia-exposed banks that rose on moves by China to keep business interest rateslow, while pub operator Greene King helped midcaps outshine after agreeing to bebought out. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F1PB

