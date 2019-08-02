UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 2

Shutterstock photo





Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 82points lower at 7,503 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* GOALS SOCCER: Five-a-side football pitch operator Goals Soccer Centres PlcGOAL.L will disclose on Friday that the accounting crisis ‎which caused itsshares to be suspended in March dates back a decade, Sky News reported onThursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X5BY

* STERLING: Sterling sank to a 30-month low on Thursday below $1.21, hurt bya stronger dollar, renewed worries about a no-deal Brexit and reduced Bank ofEngland forecasts for British economic growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24X2MD

* OIL: Oil prices rose more than 2% on Friday, rebounding from their biggestfall in years after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed more tariffs on Chineseimports, intensifying the trade war between the world's two biggest economiesand crude consumers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y15W

* GOLD: Gold prices fell nearly 1% on Friday, as investors locked in profitafter U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh salvo in the year-long trade spat withChina increased demand for the safe-haven metal in the previous session. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y160

* London's FTSE 100 ended flat on Thursday despite a profit miss from Shelland dampened hopes of big U.S. interest rate cuts, while the mid-cap FTSE 250index slipped after Brexit worries led the Bank of England to cut its growthforecasts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X2GU

AireaAIEA.LHalf Year Earnings Release BT GroupBT.L Q1 Trading Statement Release Millennium & Copthorne Hotels MLC.LHalf Year Earnings Release Royal Bank of Scotland GroupRBS.L Half Year Earnings Release Essentra ESNT.L Half Year Earnings Release IAG ICAG.L Half Year Earnings Release Pets at Home GroupPETSP.L Q1 Trading Statement Release

