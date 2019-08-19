Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 19

By Reuters

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 29points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* IMPERIAL BRANDS: Investors demand change at Imperial BrandsIMB.L - FT(https://on.ft.com/30g4W7X)

* RBS: RBS RBS.L hides Natwest data breach from customers - The Times (https://bit.ly/2NgHCD9)

* GOLD: Gold prices dipped on Monday due to a stronger U.S. dollar and arecovery in equities, as major central banks around the world hinted at morestimulus, easing fears about a sharp economic downturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F0SD

* UK shares rebounded on Friday after the London Stock Exchange's longestoutage in years, with more stimulus plans from China bolstering the blue-chipsand increased optimism about Britain avoiding a disruptive no-deal Brexitlifting the mid-caps. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25C226

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: BHP Group PlcBHPB.L Full-Year Earnings

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 3403; outside U.S.+91 80 6749 3403))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


