UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 19

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 29points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* IMPERIAL BRANDS: Investors demand change at Imperial BrandsIMB.L - FT(https://on.ft.com/30g4W7X)

* RBS: RBS RBS.L hides Natwest data breach from customers - The Times (https://bit.ly/2NgHCD9)

* GOLD: Gold prices dipped on Monday due to a stronger U.S. dollar and arecovery in equities, as major central banks around the world hinted at morestimulus, easing fears about a sharp economic downturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F0SD

* UK shares rebounded on Friday after the London Stock Exchange's longestoutage in years, with more stimulus plans from China bolstering the blue-chipsand increased optimism about Britain avoiding a disruptive no-deal Brexitlifting the mid-caps. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25C226

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: BHP Group PlcBHPB.L Full-Year Earnings

