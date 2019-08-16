Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 16

By Reuters

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures FFIc1 were up 0.71% ahead ofthe cash market open on Friday.

* BURFORD: Burford CapitalBURF.L , the litigation funder embroiled in astand-off with short-seller Muddy Waters, on Thursday confirmed plans for a dualU.S. listing as it replaced its finance chief over investor concerns about hermarriage to the CEO. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25B4HJ

* RYANAIR: RyanairRYA.I expects minimal cancellations with affectedpassengers flying out at different times if pilots in Britain and Ireland goahead with a two-day strike next week, the airline's chief people officer saidon Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25B42K

* OIL: Crude oil prices rose on Friday following two days of declines, asdata showing an increase in retail sales in the U.S. helped dampen concernsabout a recession in the world's biggest economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25C0RQ

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Friday, but were headed for a thirdconsecutive weekly gain, as fears over slowing global economic growth and a lackof clarity on the U.S.-China trade war boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25C0TB

* London's FTSE 100 tumbled to a six-month low as China's warning to counterthe latest U.S. tariffs fanned trade tensions, while the more domesticallyfocused midcap index fared better in comparison, amid investor hopes of avertinga no-deal Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B1R6

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)





