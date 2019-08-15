UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 15

Shutterstock photo





Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 52points lower at 7,096 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair'sRYA.I directly employed pilots in Ireland will strikefor 48 hours next week, the Irish pilots' union Forsa/IALPA said on Wednesday,after mediated talks failed to bring an agreement with the company over theunion's pay proposals. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A7D6

* BARCLAYS: BarclaysBARC.L is no longer providing banking services tomajor cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, sources familiar with the matter toldReuters, ending a relationship that started in March last year as the exchangeexpanded in Europe. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A5HK

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, adding to sharp overnight losses as U.S.crude inventories unexpectedly rose, fears of recession mounted and economicdata out of China and Europe disappointed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B0V5

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday, as investors flocked to safer havensafter an inverted U.S. bond yield curve pointed to new recession fears followingpoor economic data from Germany and China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B0IW

* EX-DIVS: Anglo AmericanAAL.L , AshteadAHT.L , AvivaAV.L , Evraz EVRE.L , HSBCHSBA.L , Legal & GeneralLGEN.L , MondiMNDI.L , PhoenixPHNX.L , Pearson PSON.L , RBS RBS.L , Shell RDSa.L , SegroSGRO.L andStandard Life SLA.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividendpay-out on Thursday, trimming 29.9 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuterscalculations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25817A

* Britain's FTSE 100 tumbled to its lowest in more than two months onWednesday after the yields on 10-year U.S. and UK government bonds fell belowtwo-year equivalents for the first time since the financial crisis, signallingmounting fears of recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A292

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Marshalls PLCMSLH.L Half Year Earnings Release Kaz Minerals PLC KAZ.L Half Year Earnings Release Georgia Capital PLC CGEO.L Half Year Earnings Release GVC GVC.L Half Year Earnings Release GEM Diamonds GEMD.L Trading Update Release Statement

