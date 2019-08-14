Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 14



Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 21points higher at 7,272 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, withfutures FFIc1 up 0.2% ahead of the cash market open.

* AVAST: Cybersecurity company Avast AVST.L said revenue growth for theyear would be at the upper end of its high, single digit percentage range aftera strong first half, driven by demand for products like VPN and AntiTrack thathelp secure users' privacy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25A01G

ADMIRAL: British insurer Admiral ADML.L on Wednesday posted a 4% rise inpretax profit in the first half of the year, driven by strong performance in itsUK business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2591A1

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard CharteredSTAN.L is targeting growing itsprivate banking assets by 50% to about $100 billion in three to five years andhire dozens of bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore towards that goal, a seniorexecutive of the lender said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A0VX

* LOOKERS PLC: Car dealership Lookers Plc LOOK.L on Wednesday posted a steepdrop in first-half profit and said it sees higher costs over the next severalyears, as it carves out a plan to fix some issues it found in its salespractices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A1V9

* BANK OF GEORGIA: London-listed Bank of GeorgiaBGEO.L reported a 36.9%rise in first-half profit on the back of strong lending at its retail bankingbusiness, while its overall margins were hurt by pricing pressure in theunsecured consumer lending market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A1UU

* GLENCORE: Global commodity miner and trader GlencoreGLEN.L on Wednesdaylost its case to stop Australian tax authorities using business information thatwas leaked as part of the so-called Paradise Papers. The ruling potentiallyopens the door for Glencore to receive a backdated tax bill. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A17Y

* RYANAIR: Ryanair'sRYA.I directly employed pilots in Ireland agreed toattend mediated talks starting on Wednesday to avert a strike their trade unionsaid would go ahead next week if the airline does not properly address a payclaim. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2595N9

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday on disappointing economic data fromChina and a rise in U.S. crude inventories, erasing some of the sharp gains inthe previous session on signs of an easing in Sino-U.S. trade tensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A136

* GOLD: Gold prices dipped on Wednesday after the United States delayedtariffs on some Chinese imports, easing trade concerns, although politicaluncertainties and lingering global growth concerns limited losses for thesafe-haven metal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A0JF

* UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE ended 0.3% higher on Tuesday, reversing earlierlosses, after the United States said it would delay tariffs on some Chineseproducts, offering respite to investors who had been gripped with fears over thetrade dispute. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2591NZ

