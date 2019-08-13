UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 13

Shutterstock photo





Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 14points higher at 7,241 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* NATIONAL GRID: Britain's energy regulator has asked National GridNG.L for an urgent interim report into the power cut which caused chaos across thecountry on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2583V9

* BREXIT: The United States would enthusiastically support a no-deal Brexitif that is what the British government decided to do, U.S. national securityadviser John Bolton said on Monday during a visit to London aimed at reassuringBritain over UK-U.S. ties. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25820S

* OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, offsetting narrow gains in theprevious session, as sluggish demand forecasts countered expectations that majorproducers would prop up oil prices by limiting crude oil output. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2590HU

* GOLD: Gold prices scaled their highest in more than six years on Tuesday,as concerns around protests in Hong Kong and an Argentine currency crash amidfears of global economic slowdown, prompted investors to move away from riskierassets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2590P2

* London's FTSE 100 surrendered early gains on Monday, ending 0.4% lower,with Asia-focused shares particularly badly hit by worries over protests in HongKong, while tour company Thomas Cook plunged after updating on itsrecapitalisation plans. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25812H

Marshall Motor HoldingsMMHM.L Half Year Earnings Release John Menzies PLC MNZS.L Half Year Earnings Release Mears Group PLC MERG.L Half Year Earnings Release H & T Group PLC HTGR.L Half Year Earnings Release Card Factory PLC CARDC.LQ2 Trading Statement Release Plus500 LtdPLUSP.L Half Year Earnings Release

