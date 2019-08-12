Quantcast

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 12

By Reuters

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 34points higher at 7,288, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.60% ahead of the cash market open.

* THOMAS COOK: The travel company said on Monday it was in advanced talkswith noteholders for a 150 million pound cash injection, which will add to the750 million pound rescue it was negotiating with top shareholder Fosun Tourism1992.HK . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2580SR

* BURFORD CAPITAL: The London-listed fund said it has identified evidenceconsistent with illegal market manipulation of its shares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2580BB

* BRITAIN-MEDICINES: As the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain to leave theEuropean Union approaches, health professionals are warning that shortages ofsome medicines could worsen in Europe in the event of a no-deal Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2543NC

* RBS: Royal Bank of ScotlandRBS.L will name Alison Rose as chiefexecutive officer in coming weeks, succeeding Ross McEwan, Sky News reported onSaturday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N256084

* SSE: British energy supplier SSE SSE.L said on Saturday it was in talkswith OVO Group about the sale of its energy retail arm which serves 5.7 millionhouseholds in Britain. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2560PJ

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto RIO.L , RIO.AX on Friday said it had moved a stepcloser to the development of a new copper project in Arizona, one of the few newmajor known deposits of the metal, with the potential to meet around a quarterof U.S. demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2555JL

* WOODFORD: Under-fire Neil Woodford leads a list of underperforming moneymanagers two months after his flagship fund was frozen, triggering anger amonginvestors and lawmakers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25546O

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday amid worries about an economic slowdownand the Sino-U.S. trade war, which have led to a cut in the growth outlook foroil demand. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2580EI

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady in holiday-thin trade on Monday, holdingnear the key $1,500 pivot, as uncertainties around Sino-U.S. trade war andconcerns of slowing global economic growth offered support. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2580IJ

* London's FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as a mix of worries over theU.S.-China trade dispute and political turmoil in Italy weighed on heavyweightbanks and miners, while the mid-cap index fell after a surprise downturn inBritain's economy last quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2552J7

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial TimesPRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Siju Varghese in Bengaluru) ((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pushkala_a; within UK: +44 20 75421810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))





