UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 1

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 9points higher at 7,596 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* PEARSON: British education company Pearson PlcPSON.L on Thursday saidit has notified customers of a data breach that resulted in unauthorized accessto about 13,000 school and university accounts, mainly in the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24W1QB

* WOODFORD: Neil Woodford's suspended Equity Income Fund has breached a 10%cap on unlisted stocks after three of its holdings stopped trading on theGuernsey exchange, though a spokesman said it was taking action to remedy thesituation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W2RQ

* OIL: Oil prices skidded on Thursday, declining for the first time in sixdays, after the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened hopes for a string of interestrate cuts and Sino-U.S. talks ended without apparent progress towards resolvinga bitter trade dispute. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X14C

* GOLD: Gold prices dropped to two-week lows on Thursday after the U.S.Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points as expected but tampered marketexpectations of a lengthy easing cycle, lifting the dollar to a two-year high. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X0PW

* EX-DIVS: RELXREL.L will trade without entitlement to its latestdividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.02 points off the FTSE 100 according toReuters calculations urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U25T

* London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday from this week's 11-month high, aswealth manager St. James's Place, homebuilder Taylor Wimpey and mortgage lenderLloyds fell on the back of results, overshadowing an upbeat forecast fromclothing retailer Next. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W2EO

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: Portmeirion GroupPMGR.L Half Year Earnings Release Mondi MNDI.L Half Year Earnings Release Eurocell ECEL.LHalf Year Earnings Release RSA Insurance GroupRSA.LHalf Year Earnings Release Spirent CommunicationsSPT.L Half Year Earnings Release Schroders SDR.LHalf Year Earnings Release RPS GroupRPS.L Half Year Earnings Release Merlin Entertainments MERL.L Half Year Earnings Release Barclays BARC.L Half Year Earnings Release British American Tobacco BATS.LHalf Year Earnings Release Intertek GroupITRK.LHalf Year Earnings Release London Stock Exchange GroupLSE.LInterim Earnings Release Coats GroupCOA.L Half Year Earnings Release Capita CPI.LHalf Year Earnings Release ConvaTec GroupCTEC.L Half Year Earnings Release Rio Tinto RIO.L Half Year Earnings Release

