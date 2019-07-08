Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-UK stocks weaken as Fed rate cut hopes fade; tobacco stocks rise



* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 down 0.4%

* Pharma, banks biggest drags on main bourse

* Imperial Brands up on dividend plans, share buyback

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

July 8 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 ended in the red onMonday as markets remained subdued on dampened hopes of a heftyrate cut by the U.S. central bank, while tobacco stocks jumpedon Imperial Brands' buyback and dividend revision plans.

UK blue-chip index .FTSE edged 0.1% lower in its thirdsession of losses - its longest losing streak in two months,while the midcaps .FTMC fell 0.4% as a weaker sterling alsoweighed on its domestically-exposed constituents.

Upbeat U.S. jobs data last week put off bets that the U.S.Federal Reserve would give in to calls for aggressive policyeasing.

"Ordinarily, a strong set of employment data would liftglobal equity sentiment, but seeing as a large portion of therally was driven by the belief that the Federal Reserve will cutrates this month, equity markets are broadly lower today," CMCMarkets analyst David Madden said.

Imperial BrandsIMB.L helped contain the losses on theblue-chip index, adding 2.2% after the tobacco company announcedplans for a 200-million-pound buyback and said it would reviseits dividend policy. Rival British American TobaccoBATS.L rose 1.5%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2491EI

Losses in the blue-chip index were spread across sectors,with pharmaceutical companies and banks most hit.

Miners .FTMNX1770 , however, snapped a three-day losingstreak on the back of higher copper prices. The sub-index hadslipped last week after China's top steel mills formed a groupto probe a record surge in ore prices.

British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L lost 1.4% on news that itwas facing a record $230 million fine from the UK'sInformationCommissioner's Office for the theft of data from 500,000customers from its website last year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2491FC

Asset manager SchrodersSDR.L was among the biggest FTSE100 losers with a 2.6% drop after brokerages Jefferies andBarclays cut their ratings on the stock.

Online gambling firm GVC GVC.L slumped 7.1% to the bottomof the midcap index after a Sunday Times report that the companywas facing questions as its CEO sold its Turkish business to apartner associated with a stud farm.

Shares had briefly trimmed losses after GVC refuted thereport, saying it does not benefit from any operations inTurkey. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24930W

Vivo EnergyVVO.L gave up 3.6% as the African fuelretailer issued a statement noting a media report in Moroccociting engagement between the Competition Council and industryparticipants as part of an ongoing investigation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2490KD

