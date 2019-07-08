UK stocks slip as Fed rate cut hopes fade, IAG falls on fine

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

* Banks, IAG among biggest drags

July 8 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched lower on Mondayas markets remained subdued on dampened hopes of a hefty ratecut by the U.S. central bank, while IAG slipped after a Britishregulator signalled it could fine the airline for a 2018 datatheft.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE was 0.1% lower by 0707 GMT,tracking losses in Asian markets. The FTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC also fell by the same margin.

Strong U.S. jobs data last week put off bets that the U.S.Federal Reserve would give in to calls for aggressive policyeasing. That has put the main UK index on course for its thirdsession of losses - its longest losing streak in two months.

British Airways owner International Consolidated AirlinesGroup ICAG.L lost as much as 1.5% after it said theInformation Commissioner's Office (ICO) could impose a penaltyof 183.4 million pounds ($229.5 million) for the theft ofcustomer data from the airline's website last year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2491EF

Imperial BrandsIMB.L helped contain the losses on theblue-chip index, rising 2% after announcing plans for a200-million-pound buyback and a revision to its dividend policy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2491EI($1 = 0.7990 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3638; Reuters Messaging:muvija.m.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

